Aqueduct Results Combined Sunday
By The Associated Press
1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 11/8mi, cloudy.<
|3 (3) Paratus (J.Alvarado);6.50;3.90;2.80
|5 (5) City At Night (L.Saez);3.40;2.40
|7 (7) My Brother Cam (J.Lezcano);3.40
Off 11:52. Time 1:51.14. Firm. Scratched_Irie Spice. Also Ran_Good Medicine, Wick Loves a Fight, Ruthenian, Imminent Storm, Uncle Water Flow, Principality. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $10.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-8) paid $33.30. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $24.00.
2nd_$45,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.<
|8 (6) Two Cent Tootsie (K.Carmouche);13.00;6.00;3.80
|3 (2) Kissing Frogs (J.Alvarado);3.60;2.50
|2 (1) More Good Times (T.McCarthy);3.10
Off 12:22. Time 1:35.88. Firm. Scratched_Kerik, A Girl Named Jac, Left Leaning Lucy. Also Ran_Stella Mars, Tappanzee, Blame the Gods, Lady Fatima, Kitten's Romance. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $42.00. $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $35.00. $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $11.10. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-2-4) paid $68.00. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-2) paid $64.00.
3rd_$35,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.<
|3 (2) Bustin Bay (J.Lezcano);3.60;2.90;2.30
|7 (6) Effiemeister (L.Rodriguez Castro);21.80;11.20
|6 (5) Gentle Annie (H.Harkie);4.10
Off 12:52. Time 1:12.67. Fast. Scratched_Cover Photo. Also Ran_Flashing Red, Gringotts, Amos, No Deal, Peaches and Spice. $1 Pick 3 (3-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.75. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $19.60. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $32.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-6-8) paid $73.45. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-6) paid $104.37.
4th_$72,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.<
|1 (1) Water's Edge (J.Vargas, Jr.);3.40;2.50;2.10
|5 (4) Scotto (T.McCarthy);4.20;3.20
|8 (5) Run for Boston (K.Carmouche);4.10
Off 1:22. Time 1:39.61. Fast. Scratched_Full Moon Fever, Invest, Bustin the Rules. Also Ran_Emperor's Cause, Exit Right. $1 Pick 3 (8-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $38.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.60. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $5.50. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-8-4) paid $4.80. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $19.50. $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $1.90. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $3.85. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.60.
5th_$70,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.<
|12 (11) Umbria (J.Lezcano);10.40;5.30;4.40
|7 (6) Sandro the Great (R.Silvera);34.60;21.00
|6 (5) Bernardino (L.Saez);6.20
Off 1:48. Time 1:44.36. Firm. Scratched_Rush to Honor, Reunion Tour, El Mayor, Forty Comets. Also Ran_Mr. Connecticut, Dreampoint, Action Jackson, Pivotal Run, Bless Bless, Zap Man, Mighty Meister, Eight Weeks Long. dh_Action Jackson, Pivotal Run (6). $0.5 Pick 5 (3/10-8-1/3-1/3/6/7-12) 5 Correct Paid $261.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-1/3-1/3/6/7-12) 4 Correct Paid $65.62. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $11.80. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-12) 3 Correct Paid $5.50. $0.1 Superfecta (12-7-6-11) paid $454.05. $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $9.70. $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $103.00. $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-6) paid $411.75.
6th_$84,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.<
|1 (1) Empty Tomb (E.Cancel);47.60;14.20;9.50
|8 (8) First Constitution (L.Saez);3.40;2.80
|10 (10) Tiergan (R.Mena);6.50
Off 2:17. Time 1:37.72. Fast. Also Ran_Backsideofthemoon, Prioritize, Lil Commissioner, Danny California, Chris and Dave, Glory Road, Amatteroftime. $1 Pick 3 (1-12-1) 3 Correct Paid $109.25. $1 Daily Double (12-1) paid $94.00. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $59.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-10-3) paid $305.75. $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-10) paid $298.75.
7th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.<
Autumn Days S.
|1 (1) Change of Control (C.Hernandez);9.90;4.10;3.00
|3 (3) Too Sexy (J.Lezcano);3.00;2.40
|2 (2) Love And Thunder (M.Franco);2.90
Off 2:45. Time 1:09.14. Firm. Also Ran_Miss Majorette, Piedi Bianchi, Athwaaq, Raven's Cry, Secure Connection. $1 Pick 3 (12-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $258.50. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $77.00. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $22.50. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $14.62.
8th_$200,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.<
Fall Highweight H.
|4 (4) Hopeful Treasure (M.Sanchez);38.00;11.40;6.30
|2 (2) Green Light Go (D.Davis);5.90;5.40
|1 (1) Chateau (K.Carmouche);3.50
Off 3:15. Time 1:11.19. Fast. Also Ran_Wendell Fong, War Tocsin, Sir Alfred James, Smooth B, Rough Entry. $1 Pick 3 (1-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,034.50. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $82.50. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $147.25. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-5) paid $289.15. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $305.25.
9th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.<
Tepin S.
|3 (3) Vergara (L.Saez);14.60;7.00;5.10
|1 (1) She's a Mia (J.Samuel);20.40;8.80
|9 (8) Mischievous Kiss (E.Cancel);3.30
Off 3:45. Time 1:44.50. Firm. Scratched_Waters of Merom. Also Ran_Caironi, Anador, Solib, Determined Star, Louella Street, Tasweya, Kingdom Queen. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $709.50. $1 Grand Slam (1/8/10-1/2/3-1/2/4-3) 4 Correct Paid $35.25. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $127.25. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $183.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-9-10) paid $249.85. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-9) paid $461.00.
10th_$43,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.<
|8 (8) Freedomofthepress (J.Lezcano);5.20;3.40;2.40
|5 (5) Balinese (R.Mena);6.60;4.00
|3 (3) Gailhorsewind (T.McCarthy);2.70
Off 4:13. Time 1:10.17. Firm. Scratched_My Delicious, After the Wire, Thismightbetheone, Our Sweet Pea, Funny Enough, Wicked Happy. Also Ran_Boss Cara, R Girl Faith, Tiktoknaway, Starship Rogue, Anchor Lady, Mischief Reigns, Genetic Gem. $1 Pick 6 (12-1-1-4-3-8) 5 Correct Paid $7,610.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-1-4-3-8) 5 Correct Paid $176,719.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-3-8) 4 Correct Paid $1,202.00. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $477.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-3-4) paid $14.35. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $20.90. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $16.40. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-3) paid $19.75. Attendance unavailable. IST $9,137,745. Handle $1,012,915. Total Handle $10,150,660.
