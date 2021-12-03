BC-Results Aqueduct,0092
Aqueduct Results Friday
By The Associated Press
1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, tf., clear.<
|7 (6) Blue Times (L.Saez);5.40;2.90;2.20
|5 (4) Mozay (J.Ortiz);2.80;2.10
|1 (1) Investment Income (I.Ortiz, Jr.);2.20
Off 11:53. Time 1:47.86. Firm. Scratched_Lady Valentine. Also Ran_Except Temptation, Pruning, Exotic Cat, Our Sweet Pea. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $7.70. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-1-3) paid $5.30. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $8.70.
