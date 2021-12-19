BC-Results Aqueduct,0097

Aqueduct Results Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$43,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.<

7 (6) Fancy Feline (T.McCarthy);6.80;2.80;2.10
8 (7) U Should B Dancing (M.Franco);2.30;2.10
6 (5) Ethel's Doctorate (O.Hernandez Moreno);3.70

Off 12:23. Time 1:14.22. Fast. Scratched_Princess Ariyanna. Also Ran_Flight Forward, Barefoot Dancer, My Little Lulu, Bank Statement. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $5.50. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-6-4) paid $8.55. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $8.90.

