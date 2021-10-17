BC-Results Belmont Park-7-Add,0118
7th_$55,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.<
|2 (1) Manifest Destiny (K.Carmouche);26.80;7.50;4.00
|3 (2) More Graytful (M.Franco);3.10;2.50
|8 (8) Just Right (L.Saez);2.70
Off 3:50. Time 1:10.74. Fast. Scratched_Dugout, Durkin's Call. Also Ran_I Love Jaxson, Sicilia Mike, Quintarelli, Gandy Dancing, Analyzethisandthat. $1 Pick 3 (11-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $1,427.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (11-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $55.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-8-1) paid $14.22. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-8) paid $36.00. $1 Consolation Double (1-4) paid $3.25. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $59.50. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $30.75.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.