BC-Results Belmont Park-8-Add,0105
8th_$45,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.<
|6 (5) Chloe Rose (M.Franco);19.80;4.70;3.90
|4 (2) Greatest Love (K.Carmouche);3.10;2.40
|3 (1) Left Leaning Lucy (E.Cancel);3.80
Off 4:22. Time 1:19.71. Fast. Scratched_Cazilda Fortytales, Malibu Luna, Spun d'Etat, Take It Off. Also Ran_Rosey's Peach, Guns Blazing, Pendolino, Shaker Shack. $1 Pick 3 (5-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $628.00. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $187.50. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $16.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-2) paid $20.02. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $28.62.
