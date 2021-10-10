BC-Results Belmont Park,0094
Belmont Park Results Sunday
By The Associated Press
1st_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, tf., rain.<
|4 (3) Verbal (J.Ortiz);10.60;6.70;3.90
|2 (1) Parquetry (D.Davis);21.40;10.80
|6 (5) Nyquest Nix (K.Carmouche);3.20
Off 12:37. Time 1:35.45. Firm. Scratched_Forced Ranking. Also Ran_R Doc, Ruthenian, Galt, Payback Period, Provocateur, Skylander. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $107.25. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-3) paid $737.05. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $226.50.
