U.S. Soccer Schedule
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
(Won 2, Lost 1, Tied 1)
q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0
q-Sunday, Jan. 30 — Canada 2, United States 0
q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0
q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0
q-Sunday, March 27 — vs. Panama at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
q-Wednesday, March 30 — vs. Costa Rica at San Jose, Costa Rica, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1 — exhibition
Sunday, June 5 — exhibition
Saturday, June 11 — CONCACAF Nations League
Tuesday, June 14 — World Cup qualifying playoff or CONCACAF Nations League
Friday, Sept. 23 — exhibition
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — exhibition
November TBA — possible exhibition
Nov. 21-Dec. 18 — World Cup
q-World Cup qualifier
