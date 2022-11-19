BC-SOC--WCup-Average Age 2022, List,0156

2022 World Cup Average Age by Nation

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Average age of rosters at the 2022 World Cup rosters, as compiled by FIFA:<

Ghana;24.7
United States;25.2
Spain;25.3
Ecuador;25.6
Morocco;26.2
Senegal;26.3
Cameroon;26.3
Wales;26.4
England;26.4
France;26.5
Netherlands;26.6
Germany;26.8
Portugal;26.8
Serbia;26.9
Canada;26.9
Qatar;27.0
Switzerland;27.0
Poland;27.0
Costa Rica;27.2
Denmark;27.2
Saudi Arabia;27.3
Croatia;27.4
Australia;27.5
Japan;27.8
South Korea;27.8
Belgium;27.8
Uruguay;27.8
Argentina;27.8
Brazil;27.9
Tunisia;27.9
Mexico;28.5
Iran;28.9
Average;27.0

