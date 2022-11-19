BC-SOC--WCup-Average Age 2022, List,0156
2022 World Cup Average Age by Nation
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Average age of rosters at the 2022 World Cup rosters, as compiled by FIFA:<
|Ghana;24.7
|United States;25.2
|Spain;25.3
|Ecuador;25.6
|Morocco;26.2
|Senegal;26.3
|Cameroon;26.3
|Wales;26.4
|England;26.4
|France;26.5
|Netherlands;26.6
|Germany;26.8
|Portugal;26.8
|Serbia;26.9
|Canada;26.9
|Qatar;27.0
|Switzerland;27.0
|Poland;27.0
|Costa Rica;27.2
|Denmark;27.2
|Saudi Arabia;27.3
|Croatia;27.4
|Australia;27.5
|Japan;27.8
|South Korea;27.8
|Belgium;27.8
|Uruguay;27.8
|Argentina;27.8
|Brazil;27.9
|Tunisia;27.9
|Mexico;28.5
|Iran;28.9
|Average;27.0
