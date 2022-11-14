BC-SOC--WCup-Penalty Kicks-List, 1st Ld-Writethru,0111

World Cup Penalty Kicks

By The Associated Press

Penalty kicks awarded in each World Cup and the total of goals resulting from penalty kicks:<

Year;PK;G
2018;29;22
2014;13;12
2010;15;9
2006;17;13
2002;18;13
1998;18;17
1994;15;15
1990;18;13
1986;16;12
1982;10;8
1978;14;12
1974;8;6
1970;5;5
1966;8;8
1962;8;8
1958;10;7
1954;8;7
1950;3;3
1938;5;3
1934;4;3
1930;5;4
Total;247;200

Source: FIFA

