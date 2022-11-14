BC-SOC--WCup-Penalty Kicks-List, 1st Ld-Writethru,0111
World Cup Penalty Kicks
By The Associated Press
Penalty kicks awarded in each World Cup and the total of goals resulting from penalty kicks:<
|Year;PK;G
|2018;29;22
|2014;13;12
|2010;15;9
|2006;17;13
|2002;18;13
|1998;18;17
|1994;15;15
|1990;18;13
|1986;16;12
|1982;10;8
|1978;14;12
|1974;8;6
|1970;5;5
|1966;8;8
|1962;8;8
|1958;10;7
|1954;8;7
|1950;3;3
|1938;5;3
|1934;4;3
|1930;5;4
|Total;247;200
Source: FIFA
