2022 World Cup Qualified Teams
By The Associated Press
Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is April 1 at Doha, Qatar:
Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada
Africa (5) —
Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Oceania (0 or 1) —
