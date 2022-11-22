BC-SOC--WCup-Scoring Leaders

2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders

The Associated Press

Two

Olivier Giroud, France

Bukayo Saka, England

Mehdi Taremi, Iran

Enner Valencia, Ecuador

One

Salem Aldawsari, Saudi Arabia

Saleh Alshehri, Saudi Arabia

Gareth Bale, Wales

Jude Bellingham, England

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands

Craig Goodwin, Australia

Jack Grealish, England

Davy Klaassen, Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe, France

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Adrien Rabiot, France

Marcus Rashford, England

Raheem Sterling, England

Timothy Weah, United States

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

