BC-SOC--WCup-Scoring Leaders
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
The Associated Press
Two
Olivier Giroud, France
Bukayo Saka, England
Mehdi Taremi, Iran
Enner Valencia, Ecuador
One
Salem Aldawsari, Saudi Arabia
Saleh Alshehri, Saudi Arabia
Gareth Bale, Wales
Jude Bellingham, England
Cody Gakpo, Netherlands
Craig Goodwin, Australia
Jack Grealish, England
Davy Klaassen, Netherlands
Kylian Mbappe, France
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Adrien Rabiot, France
Marcus Rashford, England
Raheem Sterling, England
Timothy Weah, United States
