BC-SOC--WCup-Tickets Chart,0256
2022 World Cup Tickets Chart
By The Associated Press
A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament:<
Ticket Categories
Category 1 — The best tickets available, generally between the goal lines and slightly behind
Category 2 — In the past has been corners
Category 3 — In the past has been nehind end lines
Category 4 — To be sold exclusively to Qatar residents
Single Game Prices
In Qatar riyals
|Competition Phase;Cat.;1;Cat.;2;Cat.;3;Cat.;4
|Opening Match;2,250;1,600;1,100;200
|First round;800;600;250;40
|Second round;1,000;750;350;70
|Quarterfinals;1,550;1,050;750;300
|Semifinals;3,480;2,400;1,300;500
|Third Place;1,550;1,100;750;300
|Final;5,850;3,650;2,200;750
Single Game Prices
In U.S. dollars, converted at $0.2747 per riyal
|Competition Phase;Cat.;1;Cat.;2;Cat.;3
|Opening Match;$618;$440;$302
|First round;220;165;69
|Second round;275;206;96
|Quarterfinals;426;288;206
|Semifinals;956;659;357
|Third Place;426;302;206
|Final;1,607;1,003;604
Note: Category 4 tickets availabile only to Qatar residents