BC-SOC--WCup-Tickets Chart,0256

2022 World Cup Tickets Chart

By The Associated Press

A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament:<

Ticket Categories

Category 1 — The best tickets available, generally between the goal lines and slightly behind

Category 2 — In the past has been corners

Category 3 — In the past has been nehind end lines

Category 4 — To be sold exclusively to Qatar residents

Single Game Prices

In Qatar riyals

Competition Phase;Cat.;1;Cat.;2;Cat.;3;Cat.;4
Opening Match;2,250;1,600;1,100;200
First round;800;600;250;40
Second round;1,000;750;350;70
Quarterfinals;1,550;1,050;750;300
Semifinals;3,480;2,400;1,300;500
Third Place;1,550;1,100;750;300
Final;5,850;3,650;2,200;750

Single Game Prices

In U.S. dollars, converted at $0.2747 per riyal

Competition Phase;Cat.;1;Cat.;2;Cat.;3
Opening Match;$618;$440;$302
First round;220;165;69
Second round;275;206;96
Quarterfinals;426;288;206
Semifinals;956;659;357
Third Place;426;302;206
Final;1,607;1,003;604

Note: Category 4 tickets available only to Qatar residents

