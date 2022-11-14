BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Attendance,0227
World Cup Attendance
By The Associated Press
Yearly attendance for World Cup final tournaments with year, site, total games, attendance and average attendance per match:<
|Year Site;GP;Att.;Avg.
|2018 Russia;64;3,031,768;47,371
|2014 Brazil;64;3,429,883;53,592
|2010 South Africa;64;3,178,880;49,670
|2006 Germany;64;3,353,655;52,401
|2002 South Korea/Japan;64;2,705,197;42,269
|1998 France;64;2,785,100;43,517
|1994 United States;52;3,587,538;68,991
|1990 Italy;52;2,517,348;48,411
|1986 Mexico;52;2,407,431;42,297
|1982 Spain;52;1,856,277;35,698
|1978 Argentina;38;1,610,215;42,374
|1974 West Germany;38;1,774,022;46,684
|1970 Mexico;32;1,673,975;52,311
|1966 England;32;1,614,677;50,458
|1962 Chile;32;776,000;24,250
|1958 Sweden;35;868,000;24,800
|1954 Switzerland;26;943,000;36,270
|1938 France;18;483,000;26,833
|1950 Brazil;22;1,337,000;60,772
|1934 Italy;17;395,000;23,235
|1930 Uruguay;18;434,500;24,138
|Totals;644;27,767,780;43,117
