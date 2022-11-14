BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Goals,0180
Yearly World Cup Goal Totals
By The Associated Press
Goals totals for all World Cups, with year, site, games played, goals and average:<
|Year Site;GP;G;Avg.
|2018 Russia;64;169;2.64
|2014 Brazil;64;171;2.67
|2010 South Africa;64;145;2.27
|2006 Germany;64;147;2.30
|2002 South Korea/Japan;64;161;2.52
|1998 France;64;171;2.67
|1994 United States;52;141;2.71
|1990 Italy;52;115;2.21
|1986 Mexico;52;132;2.53
|1982 Spain;52;146;2.80
|1978 Argentina;38;102;2.68
|1974 West Germany;38;97;2.55
|1970 Mexico;32;95;2.96
|1966 England;32;89;2.78
|1962 Chile;32;89;2.78
|1958 Sweden;35;126;3.60
|1954 Switzerland;26;140;5.38
|1950 Brazil;22;88;4.00
|1938 France;18;84;4.66
|1934 Italy;17;70;4.11
|1930 Uruguay;18;70;3.88
