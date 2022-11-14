BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Goals,0180

Yearly World Cup Goal Totals

By The Associated Press

Goals totals for all World Cups, with year, site, games played, goals and average:<

Year Site;GP;G;Avg.
2018 Russia;64;169;2.64
2014 Brazil;64;171;2.67
2010 South Africa;64;145;2.27
2006 Germany;64;147;2.30
2002 South Korea/Japan;64;161;2.52
1998 France;64;171;2.67
1994 United States;52;141;2.71
1990 Italy;52;115;2.21
1986 Mexico;52;132;2.53
1982 Spain;52;146;2.80
1978 Argentina;38;102;2.68
1974 West Germany;38;97;2.55
1970 Mexico;32;95;2.96
1966 England;32;89;2.78
1962 Chile;32;89;2.78
1958 Sweden;35;126;3.60
1954 Switzerland;26;140;5.38
1950 Brazil;22;88;4.00
1938 France;18;84;4.66
1934 Italy;17;70;4.11
1930 Uruguay;18;70;3.88

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

