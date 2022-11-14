BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Scoring Leaders,0233

World Cup Yearly Scoring Leaders

By The Associated Press

Year Player, Country;G
2018 Harry Kane, England;6
2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia;6
2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay;5
2010 Thomas Mueller, Germany;5
2010 Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands;5
2010 David Villa, Spain;5
2006 Miroslav Klose, Germany;5
2002 Ronaldo, Brazil;8
1998 Davor Suker, Croatia;6
1994 Hristo Stoitchkov, Bulgaria;6
1994 Oleg Salenko, Russia;6
1990 Salvatore Schillaci, Italy;6
1986 Gary Lineker, England;6
1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy;6
1978 Mario Kempes, Argentina;6
1974 Gregorz Lato, Poland;7
1970 Gerd Mueller, Germany;10
1966 Eusebio, Portugal;9
1962 Garricha, Brazil;4
1962 Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union;4
1962 Leonel Sanchez, Chile;4
1962 Vava, Brazil;4
1962 Florian Albert, Hungary;4
1962 Drazan Jerkovic, Yugoslavia;4
1958 Just Fontaine, France;13
1950 Ademir, Brazil;8
1938 Leonidas, Brazil;8
1934 Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovia;5
1930 Guillermo Stabile, Argentina;8

