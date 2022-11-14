|Year Player, Country;G
|2018 Harry Kane, England;6
|2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia;6
|2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay;5
|2010 Thomas Mueller, Germany;5
|2010 Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands;5
|2010 David Villa, Spain;5
|2006 Miroslav Klose, Germany;5
|2002 Ronaldo, Brazil;8
|1998 Davor Suker, Croatia;6
|1994 Hristo Stoitchkov, Bulgaria;6
|1994 Oleg Salenko, Russia;6
|1990 Salvatore Schillaci, Italy;6
|1986 Gary Lineker, England;6
|1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy;6
|1978 Mario Kempes, Argentina;6
|1974 Gregorz Lato, Poland;7
|1970 Gerd Mueller, Germany;10
|1966 Eusebio, Portugal;9
|1962 Garricha, Brazil;4
|1962 Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union;4
|1962 Leonel Sanchez, Chile;4
|1962 Vava, Brazil;4
|1962 Florian Albert, Hungary;4
|1962 Drazan Jerkovic, Yugoslavia;4
|1958 Just Fontaine, France;13
|1950 Ademir, Brazil;8
|1938 Leonidas, Brazil;8
|1934 Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovia;5
|1930 Guillermo Stabile, Argentina;8
