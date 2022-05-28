BC-Sports-Odds, Writethru
Sports Betting Line
MLB
Sunday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|San Francisco;-142;at;CINCINNATI;+122
|at ATLANTA;-200;Miami;+172
|at WASHINGTON;-117;Colorado;-103
|Milwaukee;-132;at;ST.;LOUIS;+113
|at SAN DIEGO;-260;Pittsburgh;+215
|LA Dodgers;-205;at;ARIZONA;+175
|at N.Y METS;-120;Philadelphia;+100
American League
|at BOSTON;-170;Baltimore;+150
|Cleveland;-148;at;DETROIT;+128
|at TAMPA BAY;-123;N.Y;Yankees;+103
|at MINNESOTA;-177;Kansas;City;+158
|Toronto;-112;at;LA;ANGELS;-104
|Texas;OFF;at;OAKLAND;OFF
|Houston;-122;at;SEATTLE;+104
Interleague
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-165;Chicago;Cubs;+145
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Boston;2½;(195½);at;MIAMI
