BC-Sports-Odds

MLB

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
Milwaukee;-173;at;PITTSBURGH;+148
Miami;-142;at;WASHINGTON;+120
Atlanta;-156;at;CINCINNATI;+132
at COLORADO;-156;Arizona;+132
at LA DODGERS;-188;San;Diego;+158
at PHILADELPHIA;-134;St.;Louis;+114

American League

at DETROIT;-130;Kansas;City;+110
at TORONTO;-130;Tampa;Bay;+110
N.Y Yankees;-162;at;CLEVELAND;+136
at MINNESOTA;-171;Baltimore;+146
at HOUSTON;-218;LA;Angels;+180
at SEATTLE;-157;Oakland;+135

Interleague

at N.Y METS;-142;Texas;+120
at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Boston;OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF

