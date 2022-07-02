BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
MLB
Sunday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|Milwaukee;-173;at;PITTSBURGH;+148
|Miami;-142;at;WASHINGTON;+120
|Atlanta;-156;at;CINCINNATI;+132
|at COLORADO;-156;Arizona;+132
|at LA DODGERS;-188;San;Diego;+158
|at PHILADELPHIA;-134;St.;Louis;+114
American League
|at DETROIT;-130;Kansas;City;+110
|at TORONTO;-130;Tampa;Bay;+110
|N.Y Yankees;-162;at;CLEVELAND;+136
|at MINNESOTA;-171;Baltimore;+146
|at HOUSTON;-218;LA;Angels;+180
|at SEATTLE;-157;Oakland;+135
Interleague
|at N.Y METS;-142;Texas;+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Boston;OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF
