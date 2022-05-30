BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Tuesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at PHILADELPHIA;-130;San;Francisco;+110
|at N.Y METS;-165;Washington;+145
|at ST. LOUIS;-123;San;Diego;+103
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
|at COLORADO;OFF;Miami;OFF
|Atlanta;-167;at;ARIZONA;+148
|at LA DODGERS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF
American League
|Minnesota;-142;at;DETROIT;+122
|at CLEVELAND;-157;Kansas;City;+138
|at BALTIMORE;OFF;Seattle;OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES;-135;LA;Angels;+115
|at TORONTO;-157;Chicago;White;Sox;+137
|at TEXAS;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
|Houston;-143;at;OAKLAND;+123
Interleague
|at BOSTON;OFF;Cincinnati;OFF
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
NHL
Tuesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at COLORADO;-184;Edmonton;+152
