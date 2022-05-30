BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at PHILADELPHIA;-130;San;Francisco;+110
at N.Y METS;-165;Washington;+145
at ST. LOUIS;-123;San;Diego;+103
at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
at COLORADO;OFF;Miami;OFF
Atlanta;-167;at;ARIZONA;+148
at LA DODGERS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF

American League

Minnesota;-142;at;DETROIT;+122
at CLEVELAND;-157;Kansas;City;+138
at BALTIMORE;OFF;Seattle;OFF
at N.Y YANKEES;-135;LA;Angels;+115
at TORONTO;-157;Chicago;White;Sox;+137
Minnesota;-142;at;DETROIT;+122
at TEXAS;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
Houston;-143;at;OAKLAND;+123

Interleague

at BOSTON;OFF;Cincinnati;OFF
FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG

NHL

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at COLORADO;-184;Edmonton;+152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you