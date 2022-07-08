BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Saturday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|Philadelphia;-126;at;ST.;LOUIS;+108
|at MILWAUKEE;-255;Pittsburgh;+210
|at N.Y METS;-180;Miami;+152
|Colorado;-116;at;ARIZONA;-102
|at ATLANTA;-250;Washington;+205
|at SAN DIEGO;-162;San;Francisco;+136
|at LA DODGERS;OFF;Chicago;Cubs;OFF
American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-174;Detroit;+146
|LA Angels;-116;at;BALTIMORE;-102
|Minnesota;-120;at;TEXAS;+102
|Houston;-184;at;OAKLAND;+154
|Cleveland;-112;at;KANSAS;CITY;-104
|at BOSTON;OFF;N.Y;Yankees;OFF
|Toronto;-130;at;SEATTLE;+110
Interleague
|Tampa Bay;-158;at;CINCINNATI;+134
