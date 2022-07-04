BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
N.Y Mets;-220;at;CINCINNATI;+184
at PHILADELPHIA;-158;Washington;+134
at ATLANTA;-152;St.;Louis;+128
at MILWAUKEE;-142;Chicago;Cubs;+120
at ARIZONA;OFF;San;Francisco;OFF
at LA DODGERS;-240;Colorado;+198

American League

Texas;-116;at;BALTIMORE;-102
Cleveland;-152;at;DETROIT;+128
at BOSTON;-134;Tampa;Bay;+116
at HOUSTON;-220;Kansas;City;+183
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-134;Minnesota;+114
Toronto;-188;at;OAKLAND;+158

Interleague

at SAN DIEGO;-132;Seattle;+112
at MIAMI;-136;LA;Angels;+116
N.Y Yankees;-230;at;PITTSBURGH;+190

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

