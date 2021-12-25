BC-Sports-Odds

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at MIAMI;OFF;(OFF);Orlando
at SACRAMENTO;OFF;(OFF);Memphis
at CLEVELAND;OFF;(OFF);Toronto
at WASHINGTON;OFF;(OFF);Philadelphia
at SAN ANTONIO;OFF;(OFF);Detroit
at OKLAHOMA CITY;OFF;(OFF);New;Orleans
at CHICAGO;OFF;(OFF);Indiana
at LA CLIPPERS;OFF;(OFF);Denver

College football

Thursday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG

Frisco Football Classic

Frisco, Texas

Miami (Ohio);3½;3;(54½);North;Texas

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Florida;7½;6½;(56½);UCF

Friday

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Memphis;6½;8½;(56);Hawaii

Saturday

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia St.;4½;5;(50½);Ball;State

Monday

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

W Michigan;+1;6;(56);Nevada

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Boston College;3½;3;(51½);East;Carolina

Tuesday

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

Auburn;3;2½;(51½);Houston

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Louisville;1½;1½;(55½);Air;Force

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Mississippi St.;8½;9;(59½);Texas;Tech

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

NC State;1;1;(60);UCLA

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Minnesota;4;4;(45);West;Virginia

Wednesday

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Virginia;1;2;(71);SMU

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Maryland;+1;3;(55);Virginia;Tech

Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Clemson;1;1;(44);Clemson

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Oklahoma;4½;4½;(61½);Oregon

Thursday

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina;7;9;(58½);South;Carolina

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Tennessee;3½;4½;(63);Purdue

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Michigan St.;+3;2½;(57);Pittsburgh

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Wisconsin;7;7;(42);Arizona;St.

Friday

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Miami;2½;2½;(59);Washington;St.

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Boise State;7½;8;(55½);Cent.;Michigan

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Alabama;13½;13½;(58);Cincinnati

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Georgia;7½;8;(47);Michigan

Saturday

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Penn St.;2½;2;(47);Arkansas

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Notre Dame;2½;2;(45½);Oklahoma;St.

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky;2½;2½;(44);Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio St.;6½;6½;(66);Utah

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Baylor;1;E;(55);Mississippi

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

Houston

Kansas St.;+2;2½;(47);LSU

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
at ARIZONA;4½;2½;(48½);Indianapolis

Sunday

at ATLANTA;6½;7;(42½);Detroit
LA Rams;3½;3;(48½);at;MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay;11;10;(42½);at;CAROLINA
at CINCINNATI;2;7;(42);Baltimore
LA Chargers;10½;10½;(45½);at;HOUSTON
at NEW ENGLAND;2;1½;(43½);Buffalo
at NY JETS;1;1½;(41½);Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA;8½;10;(40½);NY;Giants
at SEATTLE;7;6½;(41½);Chicago
at KANSAS CITY;8½;9½;(45);Pittsburgh
Denver;1;1;(41);at;LAS;VEGAS
at DALLAS;8½;10;(47);Washington

Monday

Miami;3½;3;(37½);at;NEW;ORLEANS

