BC-Sports-Odds

MLB
Thursday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at MILWAUKEE;-150;St.;Louis;+129
|at PITTSBURGH;-121;Washington;+101
|at MIAMI;-114;Philadelphia;-106
|Atlanta;OFF;at;SAN;DIEGO;OFF
|at COLORADO;-136;Chicago;Cubs;+116
|at LA DODGERS;-249;Cincinnati;+204
American League
|at TAMPA BAY;-200;Oakland;+173
|Seattle;-112;at;CHICAGO;WHITE;SOX;-108
|at N.Y YANKEES;-133;Toronto;+113
|LA Angels;-129;at;TEXAS;+109
|at KANSAS CITY;-125;Detroit;+105
NHL
Thursday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at TORONTO;-160;Washington;+132
|at BOSTON;-295;Ottawa;+235
|at CAROLINA;-420;Detroit;+320
|at TAMPA BAY;-430;Anaheim;+330
|St. Louis;-240;at;BUFFALO;+195
|at PITTSBURGH;-170;N.Y;Islanders;+140
|at NASHVILLE;-118;Edmonton;-102
|at DALLAS;-118;Minnesota;-102
|at CHICAGO;-125;San;Jose;+104
|at COLORADO;-300;New;Jersey;+240
|at CALGARY;-154;Las;Vegas;+128
|at VANCOUVER;-255;Arizona;+205
