BC-Sports-Odds

MLB
Saturday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at WASHINGTON;OFF;San;Francisco;OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS;-184;Pittsburgh;+154
|at PHILADELPHIA;-160;Milwaukee;+140
|St. Louis;-120;at;CINCINNATI;+100
|at ATLANTA;-187;Miami;+163
|at ARIZONA;OFF;N.Y;Mets;OFF
|at SAN DIEGO;OFF;LA;Dodgers;OFF
American League
|at N.Y YANKEES;OFF;Cleveland;OFF
|Chicago White Sox;OFF;at;MINNESOTA;OFF
|Texas;-130;at;OAKLAND;+110
|at HOUSTON;-174;Toronto;+146
|at TAMPA BAY;OFF;Boston;OFF
|at LA ANGELS;-264;Baltimore;+218
|at SEATTLE;-130;Kansas;City;+110
Interleague
|Colorado;-125;at;DETROIT;+105
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia;3;(213½);at;TORONTO
|at UTAH;4½;(212½);Dallas
|at BROOKLYN;3;(222½);Boston
|Memphis;3;(232½);at;MINNESOTA
NHL
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|Carolina;-245;at;NEW;JERSEY;+198
|Pittsburgh;-310;at;DETROIT;+245
|New York;OFF;at;BUFFALO;OFF
|at BOSTON;-134;N.Y;Rangers;+112
|at TAMPA BAY;-170;Nashville;+140
|at OTTAWA;-152;Montreal;+126
|at FLORIDA;-164;Toronto;+136
|at SAN JOSE;-142;Chicago;+121
|at DALLAS;-255;Seattle;+205
|St. Louis;-375;at;ARIZONA;+290
|at CALGARY;-210;Vancouver;+172
|at LOS ANGELES;-250;Anaheim;+202
