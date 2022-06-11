BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Sunday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at WASHINGTON;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA;OFF;Arizona;OFF
|at ATLANTA;-238;Pittsburgh;+198
|at ST. LOUIS;-174;Cincinnati;+152
|LA Dodgers;-125;at;SAN;FRANCISCO;+105
|at SAN DIEGO;-210;Colorado;+176
American League
|at CLEVELAND;-156;Oakland;+135
|Toronto;-154;at;DETROIT;+134
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-149;Texas;+129
|Tampa Bay;-112;at;MINNESOTA;-108
|at KANSAS CITY;-118;Baltimore;-102
|at SEATTLE;-134;Boston;+114
Interleague
|at N.Y YANKEES;OFF;Chicago;Cubs;OFF
|at HOUSTON;-223;Miami;+184
|N.Y Mets;-134;at;LA;ANGELS;+114
