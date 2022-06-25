BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
N.Y Mets;-154;at;MIAMI;+130
at ST. LOUIS;-190;Chicago;Cubs;+160
at SAN FRANCISCO;-164;Cincinnati;+138
at SAN DIEGO;-134;Philadelphia;+114
LA Dodgers;-116;at;ATLANTA;-102

American League

at N.Y YANKEES;-166;Houston;+140
Boston;OFF;at;CLEVELAND;OFF
at KANSAS CITY;-166;Oakland;+140
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-210;Baltimore;+176
at LA ANGELS;-142;Seattle;+120

Interleague

at TAMPA BAY;-220;Pittsburgh;+184
Toronto;-134;at;MILWAUKEE;+114
at MINNESOTA;-200;Colorado;+168
at TEXAS;-162;Washington;+136
at ARIZONA;-154;Detroit;+130

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
Colorado;-114;at;TAMPA;BAY;-105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you