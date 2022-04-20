BC-Sports-Odds

MLB

Thursday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at N.Y METS;-121;San;Francisco;+102
at WASHINGTON;-126;Arizona;+107
at MIAMI;-130;St.;Louis;+110
at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF

American League

at CLEVELAND;-120;Chicago;White;Sox;+102
N.Y Yankees;-155;at;DETROIT;+135
Toronto;-115;at;BOSTON;-105
Minnesota;-130;at;KANSAS;CITY;+110
at OAKLAND;-118;Baltimore;-102
at SEATTLE;-150;Texas;+128

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Memphis;1½;(236½);at;MINNESOTA
at UTAH;6;(210½);Dallas
Golden State;1½;(223½);at;DENVER

NHL

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at FLORIDA;-610;Detroit;+440
at NEW JERSEY;-144;Buffalo;+120
at CAROLINA;-240;Winnipeg;+195
at MONTREAL;-134;Philadelphia;+112
at PITTSBURGH;-134;Boston;+112
New York;-128;at;N.Y;ISLANDERS+106
at TAMPA BAY;-130;Toronto;+108
at MINNESOTA;-164;Vancouver;+136
at CALGARY;-182;Dallas;+150
St. Louis;-200;at;SAN;JOSE;+164
at LOS ANGELES;-265;Chicago;+215

