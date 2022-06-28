BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Wednesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at WASHINGTON;-142;Pittsburgh;+120
San Diego;-134;at;ARIZONA;+114
Atlanta;-142;at;PHILADELPHIA;+120
Miami;-110;at;ST.;LOUIS;-106
at CHICAGO CUBS;-120;Cincinnati;+100
LA Dodgers;-198;at;COLORADO;+166

American League

at N.Y YANKEES;-300;Oakland;+245
Texas;-156;at;KANSAS;CITY;+132
at SEATTLE;-142;Baltimore;+120
at TORONTO;-154;Boston;+130
Minnesota;-116;at;CLEVELAND;-102
at LA ANGELS;-157;Chicago;White;Sox;+135

Interleague

at TAMPA BAY;-115;Milwaukee;-105
Houston;-126;at;N.Y;METS;+108
at SAN FRANCISCO;-220;Detroit;+184

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

