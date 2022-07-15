BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Saturday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at ST. LOUIS;-168;Cincinnati;+142
|N.Y Mets;-165;at;CHICAGO;CUBS;+140
|at COLORADO;-152;Pittsburgh;+128
|Atlanta;-255;at;WASHINGTON;+210
|at MIAMI;OFF;Philadelphia;OFF
|Milwaukee;-130;at;SAN;FRANCISCO;+110
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;N.Y;Mets;OFF
|at SAN DIEGO;-174;Arizona;+146
American League
|at MINNESOTA;-142;Chicago;White;Sox;+120
|at TORONTO;OFF;Kansas;City;OFF
|Seattle;-158;at;TEXAS;+134
|at TAMPA BAY;OFF;Baltimore;OFF
|at CLEVELAND;-174;Detroit;+146
|at HOUSTON;-200;Oakland;+168
|at N.Y YANKEES;-164;Boston;+138
Interleague
|LA Dodgers;-190;at;LA;ANGELS;+160
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.