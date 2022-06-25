BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Sunday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|N.Y Mets;-154;at;MIAMI;+130
|at ST. LOUIS;-190;Chicago;Cubs;+160
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-164;Cincinnati;+138
|at SAN DIEGO;-134;Philadelphia;+114
|LA Dodgers;-116;at;ATLANTA;-102
American League
|at N.Y YANKEES;-166;Houston;+140
|Boston;OFF;at;CLEVELAND;OFF
|at KANSAS CITY;-166;Oakland;+140
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-210;Baltimore;+176
|at LA ANGELS;-142;Seattle;+120
Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY;-220;Pittsburgh;+184
|Toronto;-134;at;MILWAUKEE;+114
|at MINNESOTA;-200;Colorado;+168
|at TEXAS;-162;Washington;+136
|at ARIZONA;-154;Detroit;+130
NHL
Sunday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|Colorado;-114;at;TAMPA;BAY;-105
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.