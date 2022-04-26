BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Wednesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at ST. LOUIS;-112;N.Y;Mets;-107
|LA Dodgers;-225;at;ARIZONA;+188
|Milwaukee;-172;at;PITTSBURGH;+153
|San Diego;-175;at;CINCINNATI;+153
|at PHILADELPHIA;-205;Colorado;+175
|Miami;-137;at;WASHINGTON;+118
|at ATLANTA;-210;Chicago;Cubs;+178
American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-162;Kansas;City;+143
|at TAMPA BAY;-125;Seattle;+105
|at N.Y YANKEES;-255;Baltimore;+210
|at TORONTO;-135;Boston;+115
|at MINNESOTA;-185;Detroit;+160
|Houston;-122;at;TEXAS;+103
|at LA ANGELS;-187;Cleveland;+163
Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-145;Oakland;+125
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE;12;(217½);Chicago
|at GOLDEN STATE;9;(225½);Denver
NHL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at N.Y RANGERS;-435;Montreal;+320
|at WINNIPEG;-192;Philadelphia;+155
|Las Vegas;-217;at;CHICAGO;+173
|at DALLAS;-460;Arizona;+365
|Los Angeles;-200;at;SEATTLE;+164
