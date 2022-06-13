BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at ST. LOUIS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF
Atlanta;-180;at;WASHINGTON;+152
at PHILADELPHIA;-152;Miami;+128
at N.Y METS;-144;Milwaukee;+122
at ST. LOUIS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;San;Diego;OFF
at ARIZONA;-120;Cincinnati;+100

American League

at N.Y YANKEES;-215;Tampa;Bay;+180
at TORONTO;-220;Baltimore;+184
at DETROIT;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF
at BOSTON;-225;Oakland;+188
Houston;-120;at;TEXAS;+102
at SEATTLE;OFF;Minnesota;OFF

Interleague

Cleveland;-158;at;COLORADO;+134
at SAN FRANCISCO;-232;Kansas;City;+193
at LA DODGERS;-192;LA;Angels;+167

