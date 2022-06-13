BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
MLB
Tuesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at ST. LOUIS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF
|Atlanta;-180;at;WASHINGTON;+152
|at PHILADELPHIA;-152;Miami;+128
|at N.Y METS;-144;Milwaukee;+122
|at ST. LOUIS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;San;Diego;OFF
|at ARIZONA;-120;Cincinnati;+100
American League
|at N.Y YANKEES;-215;Tampa;Bay;+180
|at TORONTO;-220;Baltimore;+184
|at DETROIT;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF
|at BOSTON;-225;Oakland;+188
|Houston;-120;at;TEXAS;+102
|at SEATTLE;OFF;Minnesota;OFF
Interleague
|Cleveland;-158;at;COLORADO;+134
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-232;Kansas;City;+193
|at LA DODGERS;-192;LA;Angels;+167
