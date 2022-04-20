BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Thursday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at N.Y METS;-121;San;Francisco;+102
|at WASHINGTON;-126;Arizona;+107
|at MIAMI;-130;St.;Louis;+110
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Pittsburgh;OFF
American League
|at CLEVELAND;-120;Chicago;White;Sox;+102
|N.Y Yankees;-155;at;DETROIT;+135
|Toronto;-115;at;BOSTON;-105
|Minnesota;-130;at;KANSAS;CITY;+110
|at OAKLAND;-118;Baltimore;-102
|at SEATTLE;-150;Texas;+128
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Memphis;1½;(236½);at;MINNESOTA
|at UTAH;6;(210½);Dallas
|Golden State;1½;(223½);at;DENVER
NHL
Thursday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at FLORIDA;-610;Detroit;+440
|at NEW JERSEY;-144;Buffalo;+120
|at CAROLINA;-240;Winnipeg;+195
|at MONTREAL;-134;Philadelphia;+112
|at PITTSBURGH;-134;Boston;+112
|New York;-128;at;N.Y;ISLANDERS+106
|at TAMPA BAY;-130;Toronto;+108
|at MINNESOTA;-164;Vancouver;+136
|at CALGARY;-182;Dallas;+150
|St. Louis;-200;at;SAN;JOSE;+164
|at LOS ANGELES;-265;Chicago;+215
