BC-Sports-Odds

MLB
Tuesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|N.Y Mets;-210;at;CINCINNATI;+176
|at PHILADELPHIA;-158;Washington;+134
|at ATLANTA;-152;St.;Louis;+128
|at MILWAUKEE;-142;Chicago;Cubs;+120
|at ARIZONA;OFF;San;Francisco;OFF
|at LA DODGERS;-240;Colorado;+198
American League
|Texas;-116;at;BALTIMORE;-102
|Cleveland;-152;at;DETROIT;+128
|at BOSTON;-134;Tampa;Bay;+116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-134;Minnesota;+114
|at HOUSTON;-225;Kansas;City;+188
|Toronto;-188;at;OAKLAND;+158
Interleague
|at SAN DIEGO;-132;Seattle;+112
|at MIAMI;-136;LA;Angels;+116
|N.Y Yankees;-230;at;PITTSBURGH;+190
