BC-Sports-Odds

MLB

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at WASHINGTON;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
at PHILADELPHIA;OFF;Arizona;OFF
at ATLANTA;-238;Pittsburgh;+198
at ST. LOUIS;-174;Cincinnati;+152
LA Dodgers;-125;at;SAN;FRANCISCO;+105
at SAN DIEGO;-210;Colorado;+176

American League

at CLEVELAND;-156;Oakland;+135
Toronto;-154;at;DETROIT;+134
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-149;Texas;+129
Tampa Bay;-112;at;MINNESOTA;-108
at KANSAS CITY;-118;Baltimore;-102
at SEATTLE;-134;Boston;+114

Interleague

at N.Y YANKEES;OFF;Chicago;Cubs;OFF
at HOUSTON;-223;Miami;+184
N.Y Mets;-134;at;LA;ANGELS;+114

