BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Saturday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at WASHINGTON;OFF;San;Francisco;OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS;-184;Pittsburgh;+154
at PHILADELPHIA;-160;Milwaukee;+140
St. Louis;-120;at;CINCINNATI;+100
at ATLANTA;-187;Miami;+163
at ARIZONA;OFF;N.Y;Mets;OFF
at SAN DIEGO;OFF;LA;Dodgers;OFF

American League

at N.Y YANKEES;OFF;Cleveland;OFF
Chicago White Sox;OFF;at;MINNESOTA;OFF
Texas;-130;at;OAKLAND;+110
at HOUSTON;-174;Toronto;+146
at TAMPA BAY;OFF;Boston;OFF
at LA ANGELS;-264;Baltimore;+218
at SEATTLE;-130;Kansas;City;+110

Interleague

Colorado;-125;at;DETROIT;+105

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Philadelphia;3;(213½);at;TORONTO
at UTAH;4½;(212½);Dallas
at BROOKLYN;3;(222½);Boston
Memphis;3;(232½);at;MINNESOTA

NHL

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
Carolina;-245;at;NEW;JERSEY;+198
Pittsburgh;-310;at;DETROIT;+245
New York;OFF;at;BUFFALO;OFF
at BOSTON;-134;N.Y;Rangers;+112
at TAMPA BAY;-170;Nashville;+140
at OTTAWA;-152;Montreal;+126
at FLORIDA;-164;Toronto;+136
at SAN JOSE;-142;Chicago;+121
at DALLAS;-255;Seattle;+205
St. Louis;-375;at;ARIZONA;+290
at CALGARY;-210;Vancouver;+172
at LOS ANGELES;-250;Anaheim;+202

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

