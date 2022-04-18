BC-Sports-Odds

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.