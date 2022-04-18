BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
Arizona;-120;at;WASHINGTON;+100
at N.Y METS;-130;San;Francisco;+110
at N.Y METS;-130;San;Francisco;+110
St. Louis;-125;at;MIAMI;+105
Arizona;-120;at;WASHINGTON;+100
at MILWAUKEE;-264;Pittsburgh;+218
Philadelphia;-130;at;COLORADO;+110
at SAN DIEGO;-180;Cincinnati;+158
at LA DODGERS;-157;Atlanta;+138

American League

at CLEVELAND;-142;Chicago;White;Sox;+123
N.Y Yankees;-215;at;DETROIT;+180
at BOSTON;-145;Toronto;+125
Minnesota;-117;at;KANSAS;CITY;-102
at HOUSTON;-150;LA;Angels;+130
at SEATTLE;-152;Texas;+133
at OAKLAND;OFF;Baltimore;OFF

Interleague

at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at MIAMI;7;(219);Atlanta
at MEMPHIS;6½;(241);Minnesota
at PHOENIX;10;(221½);New;Orleans

NHL

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at TORONTO;-450;Philadelphia;+340
Minnesota;-260;at;MONTREAL;+210
at TAMPA BAY;-520;Detroit;+385
at N.Y RANGERS;-182;Winnipeg;+150
Florida;-176;at;N.Y;ISLANDERS+146
at ST. LOUIS;-125;Boston;+104
Calgary;-154;at;NASHVILLE;+128
at VANCOUVER;-244;Ottawa;+199
Los Angeles;-170;at;ANAHEIM;+140
at SAN JOSE;-128;Columbus;+106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you