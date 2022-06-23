BC-Sports-Odds
MLB
Friday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at MIAMI;-134;N.Y;Mets;+114
|LA Dodgers;-124;at;ATLANTA;+106
|at ST. LOUIS;-166;Chicago;Cubs;+140
|Philadelphia;-120;at;SAN;DIEGO;+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-198;Cincinnati;+164
American League
|at N.Y YANKEES;-118;Houston;-102
|Boston;-112;at;CLEVELAND;-104
|at KANSAS CITY;-142;Oakland;+120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-166;Baltimore;+143
|at LA ANGELS;-156;Seattle;+132
Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY;-198;Pittsburgh;+164
|at TEXAS;-166;Washington;+140
|at MINNESOTA;-162;Colorado;+136
|Toronto;-154;at;MILWAUKEE;+130
|at ARIZONA;-166;Detroit;+140
NHL
Friday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at COLORADO;-176;Tampa;Bay;+146
