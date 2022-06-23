BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Friday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at MIAMI;-134;N.Y;Mets;+114
LA Dodgers;-124;at;ATLANTA;+106
at ST. LOUIS;-166;Chicago;Cubs;+140
Philadelphia;-120;at;SAN;DIEGO;+102
at SAN FRANCISCO;-198;Cincinnati;+164

American League

at N.Y YANKEES;-118;Houston;-102
Boston;-112;at;CLEVELAND;-104
at KANSAS CITY;-142;Oakland;+120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-166;Baltimore;+143
at LA ANGELS;-156;Seattle;+132

Interleague

at TAMPA BAY;-198;Pittsburgh;+164
at TEXAS;-166;Washington;+140
at MINNESOTA;-162;Colorado;+136
Toronto;-154;at;MILWAUKEE;+130
at ARIZONA;-166;Detroit;+140

NHL

Friday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at COLORADO;-176;Tampa;Bay;+146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you