BC-Sports-Odds

MLB

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at ATLANTA;-208;Washington;+176
at N.Y METS;-131;Miami;+111
at MILWAUKEE;-184;Pittsburgh;+157
at ST. LOUIS;-140;Philadelphia;+120
at SAN DIEGO;-132;San;Francisco;+112
at LA DODGERS;-260;Chicago;Cubs;+215
Colorado;OFF;at;ARIZONA;OFF

American League

LA Angels;-114;at;BALTIMORE;-106
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-194;Detroit;+162
Cleveland;-118;at;KANSAS;CITY;-102
at TEXAS;-115;Minnesota;-105
Houston;-191;at;OAKLAND;+161
Toronto;-122;at;SEATTLE;+104
N.Y Yankees;-132;at;BOSTON;+112

Interleague

Tampa Bay;-144;at;CINCINNATI;+123

