BC-Sports-Odds

MLB

Saturday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at ST. LOUIS;-142;Cincinnati;+120
Milwaukee;-158;at;WASHINGTON;+134
at PHILADELPHIA;-220;Arizona;+184
at SAN DIEGO;-245;Colorado;+200
at ATLANTA;-240;Pittsburgh;+198
LA Dodgers;-154;at;SAN;FRANCISCO;+130
at SAN DIEGO;-210;Colorado;+176

American League

at MINNESOTA;-120;Tampa;Bay;+102
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-156;Texas;+132
Baltimore;OFF;at;KANSAS;CITY;OFF
Toronto;-245;at;DETROIT;+200
Oakland;-120;at;CLEVELAND;+102
at SEATTLE;-130;Boston;+110

Interleague

at HOUSTON;-158;Miami;+134
at N.Y YANKEES;-260;Chicago;Cubs;+215
N.Y Mets;-120;at;LA;ANGELS;+102

NHL

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at TAMPA BAY;-184;N.Y;Rangers;+152

