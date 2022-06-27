BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Tuesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at WASHINGTON;-126;Pittsburgh;+108
|at PHILADELPHIA;-118;Atlanta;+100
|at ST. LOUIS;-162;Miami;+140
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Cincinnati;OFF
|LA Dodgers;-215;at;COLORADO;+185
|San Diego;OFF;at;ARIZONA;OFF
American League
|at CLEVELAND;OFF;Minnesota;OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES;-190;Oakland;+160
|at TORONTO;-140;Boston;+120
|at CLEVELAND;OFF;Minnesota;OFF
|Texas;-122;at;KANSAS;CITY;+103
|at LA ANGELS;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF
|at SEATTLE;-184;Baltimore;+154
Interleague
|Milwaukee;-110;at;TAMPA;BAY;-106
|at N.Y METS;-115;Houston;-105
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-198;Detroit;+164
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.