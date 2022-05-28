BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
San Francisco;-142;at;CINCINNATI;+122
at ATLANTA;-200;Miami;+172
at WASHINGTON;-117;Colorado;-103
Milwaukee;-132;at;ST.;LOUIS;+113
at SAN DIEGO;-260;Pittsburgh;+215
LA Dodgers;-205;at;ARIZONA;+175
at N.Y METS;-120;Philadelphia;+100

American League

at BOSTON;-170;Baltimore;+150
Cleveland;-148;at;DETROIT;+128
at TAMPA BAY;-123;N.Y;Yankees;+103
at MINNESOTA;-177;Kansas;City;+158
Toronto;-112;at;LA;ANGELS;-104
Texas;OFF;at;OAKLAND;OFF
Houston;-122;at;SEATTLE;+104

Interleague

at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-165;Chicago;Cubs;+145

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Boston;2½;(195½);at;MIAMI
FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

