BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Saturday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|Miami;-120;at;WASHINGTON;+102
|at PHILADELPHIA;-134;St.;Louis;+114
|at PITTSBURGH;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
|Atlanta;-166;at;CINCINNATI;+140
|at LA DODGERS;-178;San;Diego;+150
|at COLORADO;-142;Arizona;+121
American League
|at TORONTO;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
|at MINNESOTA;-240;Baltimore;+198
|at HOUSTON;-138;LA;Angels;+118
|Kansas City;-118;at;DETROIT;+100
|at SEATTLE;-184;Oakland;+154
|at TORONTO;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
|N.Y Yankees;-158;at;CLEVELAND;+134
Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-144;Chicago;White;Sox;+122
|at N.Y METS;OFF;Texas;OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Boston;OFF
