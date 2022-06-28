BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Wednesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at WASHINGTON;-142;Pittsburgh;+120
|San Diego;-134;at;ARIZONA;+114
|Atlanta;-142;at;PHILADELPHIA;+120
|Miami;-110;at;ST.;LOUIS;-106
|at CHICAGO CUBS;-120;Cincinnati;+100
|LA Dodgers;-198;at;COLORADO;+166
American League
|at N.Y YANKEES;-300;Oakland;+245
|Texas;-156;at;KANSAS;CITY;+132
|at SEATTLE;-142;Baltimore;+120
|at TORONTO;-154;Boston;+130
|Minnesota;-116;at;CLEVELAND;-102
|at LA ANGELS;-157;Chicago;White;Sox;+135
Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY;-115;Milwaukee;-105
|Houston;-126;at;N.Y;METS;+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-220;Detroit;+184
