BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

MLB

Wednesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at MILWAUKEE;-247;Pittsburgh;+203
Philadelphia;-126;at;COLORADO;+108
at LA DODGERS;-152;Atlanta;+128
at SAN DIEGO;-215;Cincinnati;+180
at MIAMI;OFF;St.;Louis;OFF
at WASHINGTON;OFF;Arizona;OFF
San Francisco;-117;at;N.Y;METS;-102

American League

at CLEVELAND;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF
at CLEVELAND;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF
at HOUSTON;-162;LA;Angels;+136
N.Y Yankees;-155;at;DETROIT;+135
Toronto;-145;at;BOSTON;+125
Minnesota;-137;at;KANSAS;CITY;+118
at SEATTLE;-137;Texas;+118
at OAKLAND;OFF;Baltimore;OFF

Interleague

at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at BOSTON;3½;(226);Brooklyn
Philadelphia;1½;(216½);at;TORONTO
at MILWAUKEE;10;(225½);Chicago

NHL

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at EDMONTON;-156;Dallas;+130
at LAS VEGAS;-137;Washington;+114
Chicago;-162;at;ARIZONA;+134
Colorado;-375;at;SEATTLE;+290

