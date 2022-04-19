BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
MLB
Wednesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at MILWAUKEE;-247;Pittsburgh;+203
|Philadelphia;-126;at;COLORADO;+108
|at LA DODGERS;-152;Atlanta;+128
|at SAN DIEGO;-215;Cincinnati;+180
|at MIAMI;OFF;St.;Louis;OFF
|at WASHINGTON;OFF;Arizona;OFF
|San Francisco;-117;at;N.Y;METS;-102
American League
|at CLEVELAND;OFF;Chicago;White;Sox;OFF
|at HOUSTON;-162;LA;Angels;+136
|N.Y Yankees;-155;at;DETROIT;+135
|Toronto;-145;at;BOSTON;+125
|Minnesota;-137;at;KANSAS;CITY;+118
|at SEATTLE;-137;Texas;+118
|at OAKLAND;OFF;Baltimore;OFF
Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON;3½;(226);Brooklyn
|Philadelphia;1½;(216½);at;TORONTO
|at MILWAUKEE;10;(225½);Chicago
NHL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at EDMONTON;-156;Dallas;+130
|at LAS VEGAS;-137;Washington;+114
|Chicago;-162;at;ARIZONA;+134
|Colorado;-375;at;SEATTLE;+290
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
