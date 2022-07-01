BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Saturday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
Miami;-120;at;WASHINGTON;+102
at PHILADELPHIA;-134;St.;Louis;+114
at PITTSBURGH;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
Atlanta;-166;at;CINCINNATI;+140
at LA DODGERS;-178;San;Diego;+150
at COLORADO;-142;Arizona;+121

American League

at TORONTO;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
at MINNESOTA;-240;Baltimore;+198
at HOUSTON;-138;LA;Angels;+118
Kansas City;-118;at;DETROIT;+100
at SEATTLE;-184;Oakland;+154
at TORONTO;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
N.Y Yankees;-158;at;CLEVELAND;+134

Interleague

at SAN FRANCISCO;-144;Chicago;White;Sox;+122
at N.Y METS;OFF;Texas;OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS;OFF;Boston;OFF

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

