BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

MLB

Wednesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at ST. LOUIS;-112;N.Y;Mets;-107
LA Dodgers;-225;at;ARIZONA;+188
Milwaukee;-172;at;PITTSBURGH;+153
San Diego;-175;at;CINCINNATI;+153
at PHILADELPHIA;-205;Colorado;+175
Miami;-137;at;WASHINGTON;+118
at ATLANTA;-210;Chicago;Cubs;+178

American League

at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-162;Kansas;City;+143
at TAMPA BAY;-125;Seattle;+105
at N.Y YANKEES;-255;Baltimore;+210
at TORONTO;-135;Boston;+115
at MINNESOTA;-185;Detroit;+160
Houston;-122;at;TEXAS;+103
at LA ANGELS;-187;Cleveland;+163

Interleague

at SAN FRANCISCO;-145;Oakland;+125

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE;12;(217½);Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE;9;(225½);Denver

NHL

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at N.Y RANGERS;-435;Montreal;+320
at WINNIPEG;-192;Philadelphia;+155
Las Vegas;-217;at;CHICAGO;+173
at DALLAS;-460;Arizona;+365
Los Angeles;-200;at;SEATTLE;+164

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

