BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
MLB
Saturday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at ST. LOUIS;-142;Cincinnati;+120
|Milwaukee;-158;at;WASHINGTON;+134
|at PHILADELPHIA;-220;Arizona;+184
|at SAN DIEGO;-245;Colorado;+200
|at ATLANTA;-240;Pittsburgh;+198
|LA Dodgers;-154;at;SAN;FRANCISCO;+130
|at SAN DIEGO;-210;Colorado;+176
American League
|at MINNESOTA;-120;Tampa;Bay;+102
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX;-156;Texas;+132
|Baltimore;OFF;at;KANSAS;CITY;OFF
|Toronto;-245;at;DETROIT;+200
|Oakland;-120;at;CLEVELAND;+102
|at SEATTLE;-130;Boston;+110
Interleague
|at HOUSTON;-158;Miami;+134
|at N.Y YANKEES;-260;Chicago;Cubs;+215
|N.Y Mets;-120;at;LA;ANGELS;+102
NHL
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at TAMPA BAY;-184;N.Y;Rangers;+152
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.