BOSTON — Beacon Hill leaders are pledging to provide more financial support for public higher education with reports suggesting that rising tuition costs and a lack of financial aid are putting a college degree out of reach for many students.
In her preliminary budget proposal, Gov. Maura Healey wants to boost spending on public higher education by $371 million or 23% in the next fiscal year.
The spending, which is subject to legislative approval, include Healey's plan to devote $20 million to make community college free for Massachusetts residents 25 and older who don't already have a degree.
Healey also wants to pump $152 million into the state's financial aid system, including a $93 million increase to the MassGrant Plus scholarship program, which provides funding to low-income, in-state college students.
Another proposal calls for spending $59 million on a new "tuition and fee stabilization" program that will allow incoming freshmen at state colleges and universities to "lock in" tuition rates this fall for subsequent school years.
Healey said the new initiatives are aimed at making college more affordable, but also helping to retain and recruit more people to fill workforce shortages.
"We have an incredible opportunity before us to train the next generation of workers and increase opportunities for all," she told reporters on Wednesday.
Much of the funding for the higher education initiatives would come from proceeds from the state's new millionaires' tax, with Healey proposing to steer $1 billion from the tax to education and transportation needs next fiscal year.
Healy's budget plan also calls for a 3% increase in base funding to public higher education including 10.1 million from community colleges and 9.8 million for state university's based on a performance funding formula.
It also calls for a $19.3 million increase in state funding for the University of Massachusetts' five campus system.
Other Beacon Hill leaders, including, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, have called for the state to make community college free for students.
Recent studies suggest that decades of declining financial aid support is putting many public college students in debt.
A new report by the Hidreth Institute found 9 out of 10 Massachusetts community college students have an unmet financial need, averaging about $8,557 per year.
The report noted that tuition and fees at Massachusetts public institutions have jumped 59% since 2000, while household incomes only grew by 13% during the time.
North Shore Community College has increased tuition and fees by 63% since 2009, according to the report, which claims the average North Shore Community College student graduates with $10,379 in debt -- a 93% increase since 2009.
Meanwhile, the report pointed to a lack of state investment in public higher education, underfunded student aid and complex state financial aid programs that is making it hard for many students to afford a college education.
"While Massachusetts continuously leads the nation in public elementary and secondary education, public higher education is out of reach for too many families and students," the report's authors wrote.
Massachusetts has cut state financial aid by 47% since 2002, according to the report, as other states have increased it by an average of 15% per student.
The National Association of State Student Grant and Aid Programs ranked Massachusetts 37th in the nation in terms of providing funding for student financial aid, trailing far behind top-spending states such as Kentucky, Georgia and Louisiana.
"Public higher education has, for decades, been seen as the key to promoting economic mobility and workforce development," Hildreth's report said. "It is time for Massachusetts to recommit to the pledge it makes to provide all residents with the resources needed to attain a quality public higher education."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.